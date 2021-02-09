Earnings results for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56.

Corsair Gaming last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business earned $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.19 million. Its revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corsair Gaming has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Corsair Gaming has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corsair Gaming in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.17%. The high price target for CRSR is $45.00 and the low price target for CRSR is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Corsair Gaming has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.33, Corsair Gaming has a forecasted downside of 23.2% from its current price of $45.99. Corsair Gaming has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming does not currently pay a dividend. Corsair Gaming does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

In the past three months, Corsair Gaming insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,250,000.00 in company stock. Only 13.32% of the stock of Corsair Gaming is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR



Earnings for Corsair Gaming are expected to decrease by -3.62% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.33 per share.

