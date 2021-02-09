Earnings results for Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Coty last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 6th, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year. Coty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.06, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.65%. The high price target for COTY is $10.00 and the low price target for COTY is $3.25. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Coty has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.21, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.06, Coty has a forecasted downside of 23.6% from its current price of $7.94. Coty has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Coty does not currently pay a dividend. Coty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Coty insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,614,340.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Coty is held by insiders. Only 22.65% of the stock of Coty is held by institutions.

Earnings for Coty are expected to grow by 95.65% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Coty is -6.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Coty is -6.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Coty has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

