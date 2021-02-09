Earnings results for Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Analyst Opinion on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crown in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.76%. The high price target for CCK is $118.00 and the low price target for CCK is $61.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crown has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.08, Crown has a forecasted upside of 5.8% from its current price of $93.69. Crown has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown does not currently pay a dividend. Crown does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Crown (NYSE:CCK)

In the past three months, Crown insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Crown is held by insiders. 87.90% of the stock of Crown is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crown (NYSE:CCK



Earnings for Crown are expected to grow by 11.56% in the coming year, from $5.71 to $6.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Crown is 24.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Crown is 24.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.44. Crown has a PEG Ratio of 2.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Crown has a P/B Ratio of 6.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here