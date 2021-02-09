Earnings results for CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on CTS (NYSE:CTS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CTS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.13%. The high price target for CTS is $25.00 and the low price target for CTS is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CTS has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, CTS has a forecasted downside of 25.1% from its current price of $33.39. CTS has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS has a dividend yield of 0.49%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CTS has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CTS is 11.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CTS will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.31% next year. This indicates that CTS will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CTS (NYSE:CTS)

In the past three months, CTS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.25% of the stock of CTS is held by insiders. 93.22% of the stock of CTS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CTS (NYSE:CTS



Earnings for CTS are expected to grow by 26.21% in the coming year, from $1.03 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of CTS is 36.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of CTS is 36.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 94.81. CTS has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

