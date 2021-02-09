Earnings results for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Edgewell Personal Care last released its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Edgewell Personal Care has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Edgewell Personal Care in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.87%. The high price target for EPC is $56.00 and the low price target for EPC is $30.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Edgewell Personal Care has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.00, Edgewell Personal Care has a forecasted upside of 13.9% from its current price of $34.25. Edgewell Personal Care has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care pays a meaningful dividend of 1.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Edgewell Personal Care does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Edgewell Personal Care is 21.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Edgewell Personal Care will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.27% next year. This indicates that Edgewell Personal Care will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

In the past three months, Edgewell Personal Care insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $144,687.00 in company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of Edgewell Personal Care is held by insiders. 92.30% of the stock of Edgewell Personal Care is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC



Earnings for Edgewell Personal Care are expected to grow by 8.03% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $2.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Edgewell Personal Care is 27.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Edgewell Personal Care is 27.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.15. Edgewell Personal Care has a PEG Ratio of 2.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Edgewell Personal Care has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here