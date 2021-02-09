Earnings results for Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Electromed last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company earned $8 million during the quarter. Electromed has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Electromed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Electromed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.49%. The high price target for ELMD is $15.00 and the low price target for ELMD is $15.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Electromed has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Electromed has a forecasted upside of 37.5% from its current price of $10.91. Electromed has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed does not currently pay a dividend. Electromed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

In the past three months, Electromed insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.60% of the stock of Electromed is held by insiders. 37.50% of the stock of Electromed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD



Earnings for Electromed are expected to grow by 88.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Electromed is 25.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of Electromed is 25.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.19. Electromed has a PEG Ratio of 4.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Electromed has a P/B Ratio of 3.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

