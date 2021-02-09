Earnings results for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enphase Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $147.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.23%. The high price target for ENPH is $254.00 and the low price target for ENPH is $49.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Enphase Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

In the past three months, Enphase Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $36,848,094.00 in company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Enphase Energy is held by insiders. 72.81% of the stock of Enphase Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Enphase Energy are expected to grow by 69.47% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Enphase Energy is 154.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Enphase Energy is 154.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 27.27. Enphase Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Enphase Energy has a P/B Ratio of 89.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

