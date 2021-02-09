Earnings results for FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FirstService in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $125.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.06%. The high price target for FSV is $150.00 and the low price target for FSV is $93.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FirstService has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. Based on earnings estimates, FirstService will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.86% next year. This indicates that FirstService will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

In the past three months, FirstService insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.48% of the stock of FirstService is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV



Earnings for FirstService are expected to grow by 14.51% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of FirstService is 87.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.17. The P/E ratio of FirstService is 87.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. FirstService has a P/B Ratio of 14.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

