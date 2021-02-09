Earnings results for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 15 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.13.

Analyst Opinion on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

34 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fiserv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $128.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.67%. The high price target for FISV is $160.00 and the low price target for FISV is $108.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 30 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv does not currently pay a dividend. Fiserv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

In the past three months, Fiserv insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,222,913,033.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Fiserv is held by insiders. 91.71% of the stock of Fiserv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV



Earnings for Fiserv are expected to grow by 21.95% in the coming year, from $4.42 to $5.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Fiserv is 85.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of Fiserv is 85.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.27. Fiserv has a PEG Ratio of 1.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fiserv has a P/B Ratio of 2.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

