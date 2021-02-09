Earnings results for Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

Flux Power last posted its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Flux Power has generated ($2.80) earnings per share over the last year. Flux Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flux Power in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.20%. The high price target for FLUX is $13.00 and the low price target for FLUX is $13.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Flux Power has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Flux Power has a forecasted downside of 20.2% from its current price of $16.29. Flux Power has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power does not currently pay a dividend. Flux Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

In the past three months, Flux Power insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 71.19% of the stock of Flux Power is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.37% of the stock of Flux Power is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX



Earnings for Flux Power are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.10) to ($0.92) per share. The P/E ratio of Flux Power is -6.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Flux Power is -6.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here