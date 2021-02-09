Earnings results for FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.76.

FMC last released its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has generated $6.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. FMC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on FMC (NYSE:FMC)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FMC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $123.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.44%. The high price target for FMC is $138.00 and the low price target for FMC is $95.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FMC has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $123.00, FMC has a forecasted upside of 5.4% from its current price of $116.65. FMC has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC pays a meaningful dividend of 1.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FMC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FMC is 31.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FMC will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.02% next year. This indicates that FMC will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FMC (NYSE:FMC)

In the past three months, FMC insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $842,308.00 in company stock. Only 0.99% of the stock of FMC is held by insiders. 87.43% of the stock of FMC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FMC (NYSE:FMC



Earnings for FMC are expected to grow by 12.67% in the coming year, from $6.55 to $7.38 per share. The P/E ratio of FMC is 30.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of FMC is 30.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.48. FMC has a PEG Ratio of 1.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. FMC has a P/B Ratio of 5.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

