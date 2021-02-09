Earnings results for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

FOX last issued its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Its revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FOX has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. FOX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FOX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.53, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.68%. The high price target for FOXA is $40.00 and the low price target for FOXA is $21.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FOX has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.21, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.53, FOX has a forecasted downside of 9.7% from its current price of $32.69. FOX has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

FOX has a dividend yield of 1.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FOX does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of FOX is 18.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FOX will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.47% next year. This indicates that FOX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

In the past three months, FOX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.46% of the stock of FOX is held by insiders. 58.55% of the stock of FOX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA



Earnings for FOX are expected to grow by 9.69% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.49 per share. The P/E ratio of FOX is 12.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of FOX is 12.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.09. FOX has a PEG Ratio of 7.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. FOX has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

