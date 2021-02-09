Earnings results for Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Franklin Street Properties last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Franklin Street Properties has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year. Franklin Street Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franklin Street Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.73%. The high price target for FSP is $7.00 and the low price target for FSP is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.45%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Franklin Street Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Franklin Street Properties is 39.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Franklin Street Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.00% next year. This indicates that Franklin Street Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

In the past three months, Franklin Street Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.69% of the stock of Franklin Street Properties is held by insiders. 78.57% of the stock of Franklin Street Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP



Earnings for Franklin Street Properties are expected to grow by 3.90% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Franklin Street Properties is -221.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Franklin Street Properties is -221.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Franklin Street Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

