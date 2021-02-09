Earnings results for Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18.

Gartner last released its earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm earned $995 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.6. Gartner has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gartner in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $142.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.23%. The high price target for IT is $187.00 and the low price target for IT is $90.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gartner has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $142.50, Gartner has a forecasted downside of 15.2% from its current price of $168.11. Gartner has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Gartner does not currently pay a dividend. Gartner does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Gartner insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,219,422.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Gartner is held by insiders. 92.30% of the stock of Gartner is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Gartner are expected to decrease by -2.42% in the coming year, from $4.13 to $4.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Gartner is 70.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Gartner is 70.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.27. Gartner has a PEG Ratio of 3.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gartner has a P/B Ratio of 15.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

