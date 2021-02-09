How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

By
mastockdipradhe
-
0
725
Stock candle stick chart with two trend line channels showing triangle price pattern, also with moving average lines, slow stochastic, macd and rsi indicators. Selected focus.

Earnings results for Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Genasys last released its quarterly earnings data on December 8th, 2020. The reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. The business earned $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Genasys has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Genasys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genasys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.08%. The high price target for GNSS is $7.50 and the low price target for GNSS is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Genasys has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.08, Genasys has a forecasted downside of 25.1% from its current price of $8.12. Genasys has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys does not currently pay a dividend. Genasys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

In the past three months, Genasys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,447,622.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Genasys is held by insiders. 55.79% of the stock of Genasys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS

Earnings for Genasys are expected to grow by 71.43% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Genasys is 23.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.17. The P/E ratio of Genasys is 23.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.09. Genasys has a P/B Ratio of 5.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR