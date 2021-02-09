Earnings results for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. is estimated to report earnings on 02/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52.

Generation Bio last issued its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Generation Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Generation Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Generation Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.28%. The high price target for GBIO is $38.00 and the low price target for GBIO is $28.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Generation Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.33, Generation Bio has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $34.50. Generation Bio has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Generation Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

In the past three months, Generation Bio insiders have sold 790.60% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $99,984.00 in company stock and sold $890,459.00 in company stock. 63.26% of the stock of Generation Bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO



Earnings for Generation Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.89) to ($2.22) per share.

More latest stories: here