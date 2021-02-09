Earnings results for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Genpact last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Genpact has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Genpact (NYSE:G)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genpact in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.58%. The high price target for G is $52.00 and the low price target for G is $37.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Genpact has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.13, Genpact has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $42.04. Genpact has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact has a dividend yield of 0.95%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Genpact does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Genpact is 25.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Genpact will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.00% next year. This indicates that Genpact will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Genpact (NYSE:G)

In the past three months, Genpact insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $638,205.00 in company stock. Only 1.86% of the stock of Genpact is held by insiders. 97.52% of the stock of Genpact is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genpact (NYSE:G



Earnings for Genpact are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $1.80 to $1.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Genpact is 26.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Genpact is 26.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.27. Genpact has a PEG Ratio of 2.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Genpact has a P/B Ratio of 4.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here