Earnings results for Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Green Plains Partners last issued its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company earned $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.17 million. Green Plains Partners has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. Green Plains Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Green Plains Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.72%. The high price target for GPP is $14.00 and the low price target for GPP is $10.00. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Green Plains Partners has a forecasted upside of 20.7% from its current price of $9.94. Green Plains Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.86%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Green Plains Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Green Plains Partners is 27.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Green Plains Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.49% next year. This indicates that Green Plains Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

In the past three months, Green Plains Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.46% of the stock of Green Plains Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP



Earnings for Green Plains Partners are expected to grow by 10.73% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Green Plains Partners is 5.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of Green Plains Partners is 5.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 23.23.

