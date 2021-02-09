Earnings results for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Hanesbrands last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business earned $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hanesbrands has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Hanesbrands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hanesbrands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.95%. The high price target for HBI is $18.00 and the low price target for HBI is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hanesbrands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.75, Hanesbrands has a forecasted downside of 14.0% from its current price of $15.98. Hanesbrands has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands pays a meaningful dividend of 3.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hanesbrands does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Hanesbrands is 34.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hanesbrands will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.46% next year. This indicates that Hanesbrands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

In the past three months, Hanesbrands insiders have sold 404.62% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $381,300.00 in company stock and sold $1,924,104.00 in company stock. Only 0.77% of the stock of Hanesbrands is held by insiders. 90.15% of the stock of Hanesbrands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI



Earnings for Hanesbrands are expected to grow by 15.56% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Hanesbrands is 12.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.17. The P/E ratio of Hanesbrands is 12.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.09. Hanesbrands has a P/B Ratio of 4.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

