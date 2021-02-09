Earnings results for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Healthpeak Properties last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.4. Healthpeak Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Healthpeak Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.15, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.66%. The high price target for PEAK is $33.00 and the low price target for PEAK is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Healthpeak Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.15, Healthpeak Properties has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $30.26. Healthpeak Properties has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.85%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Healthpeak Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Healthpeak Properties is 84.09%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Healthpeak Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 92.50% in the coming year. This indicates that Healthpeak Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

In the past three months, Healthpeak Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.17% of the stock of Healthpeak Properties is held by insiders. 93.46% of the stock of Healthpeak Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK



Earnings for Healthpeak Properties are expected to decrease by -1.84% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Healthpeak Properties is 50.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.17. The P/E ratio of Healthpeak Properties is 50.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. Healthpeak Properties has a PEG Ratio of 7.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Healthpeak Properties has a P/B Ratio of 2.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here