Earnings results for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Analyst Opinion on Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Highwoods Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.19%. The high price target for HIW is $55.00 and the low price target for HIW is $34.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Highwoods Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.22, Highwoods Properties has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $41.09. Highwoods Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Highwoods Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Highwoods Properties is 57.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Highwoods Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.33% next year. This indicates that Highwoods Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

In the past three months, Highwoods Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Highwoods Properties is held by insiders. 93.18% of the stock of Highwoods Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW



Earnings for Highwoods Properties are expected to remain at $3.60 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Highwoods Properties is 13.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Highwoods Properties is 13.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. Highwoods Properties has a PEG Ratio of 2.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Highwoods Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

