Earnings results for Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Company, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Honda Motor last issued its earnings results on November 6th, 2020. The reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Honda Motor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Honda Motor in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Honda Motor.

Dividend Strength: Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor pays a meaningful dividend of 2.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Honda Motor does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Honda Motor is 24.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Honda Motor will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.25% next year. This indicates that Honda Motor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

In the past three months, Honda Motor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.37% of the stock of Honda Motor is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC



Earnings for Honda Motor are expected to grow by 43.95% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $3.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Honda Motor is 21.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Honda Motor is 21.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 79.45. Honda Motor has a PEG Ratio of 0.59. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Honda Motor has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

