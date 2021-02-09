Earnings results for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.08.

II-VI last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm earned $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. II-VI has generated ($0.79) earnings per share over the last year. II-VI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for II-VI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.03, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.32%. The high price target for IIVI is $110.00 and the low price target for IIVI is $43.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

II-VI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.03, II-VI has a forecasted downside of 14.3% from its current price of $88.73. II-VI has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI does not currently pay a dividend. II-VI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

In the past three months, II-VI insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,294,595.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of II-VI is held by insiders. 95.18% of the stock of II-VI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI



Earnings for II-VI are expected to grow by 15.10% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.43 per share. The P/E ratio of II-VI is -806.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of II-VI is -806.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. II-VI has a PEG Ratio of 1.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. II-VI has a P/B Ratio of 3.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here