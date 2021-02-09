Earnings results for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Incyte last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm earned $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. Its revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Incyte has generated $2.23 earnings per share over the last year. Incyte has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Incyte in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $103.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.62%. The high price target for INCY is $124.00 and the low price target for INCY is $86.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Incyte has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $103.56, Incyte has a forecasted upside of 10.6% from its current price of $93.62. Incyte has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte does not currently pay a dividend. Incyte does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

In the past three months, Incyte insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,154,500.00 in company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Incyte is held by insiders. 91.37% of the stock of Incyte is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY



Earnings for Incyte are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Incyte is -59.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Incyte is -59.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Incyte has a PEG Ratio of 0.98. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Incyte has a P/B Ratio of 7.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here