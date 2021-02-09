Earnings results for Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Isoray last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Isoray has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Isoray has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Isoray in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.48%. The high price target for ISR is $1.75 and the low price target for ISR is $1.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Isoray has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.33, Isoray has a forecasted downside of 22.5% from its current price of $1.72. Isoray has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray does not currently pay a dividend. Isoray does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

In the past three months, Isoray insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $25,840.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.77% of the stock of Isoray is held by insiders. Only 7.67% of the stock of Isoray is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR



Earnings for Isoray are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to ($0.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Isoray is -34.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Isoray is -34.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Isoray has a P/B Ratio of 21.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

