Earnings results for Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

Jacobs Engineering Group last released its earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group has generated $5.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. Jacobs Engineering Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jacobs Engineering Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $117.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.44%. The high price target for J is $127.00 and the low price target for J is $100.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jacobs Engineering Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $117.25, Jacobs Engineering Group has a forecasted upside of 7.4% from its current price of $109.13. Jacobs Engineering Group has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group has a dividend yield of 0.71%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Jacobs Engineering Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Jacobs Engineering Group is 13.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Jacobs Engineering Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.91% next year. This indicates that Jacobs Engineering Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

In the past three months, Jacobs Engineering Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,977,002.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Jacobs Engineering Group is held by insiders. 86.97% of the stock of Jacobs Engineering Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Jacobs Engineering Group are expected to grow by 10.96% in the coming year, from $5.75 to $6.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Jacobs Engineering Group is 29.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Jacobs Engineering Group is 29.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.34. Jacobs Engineering Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Jacobs Engineering Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

