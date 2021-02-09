Earnings results for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $6.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle last issued its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Its revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jones Lang LaSalle has generated $14.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Jones Lang LaSalle has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jones Lang LaSalle in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $156.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.07%. The high price target for JLL is $187.00 and the low price target for JLL is $122.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jones Lang LaSalle has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $156.60, Jones Lang LaSalle has a forecasted downside of 0.1% from its current price of $156.71. Jones Lang LaSalle has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle does not currently pay a dividend. Jones Lang LaSalle does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

In the past three months, Jones Lang LaSalle insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of Jones Lang LaSalle is held by insiders. 94.78% of the stock of Jones Lang LaSalle is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL



Earnings for Jones Lang LaSalle are expected to grow by 32.66% in the coming year, from $7.87 to $10.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Jones Lang LaSalle is 19.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Jones Lang LaSalle is 19.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. Jones Lang LaSalle has a PEG Ratio of 1.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Jones Lang LaSalle has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

