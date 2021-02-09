Earnings results for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57.

Keros Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Keros Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Keros Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Keros Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.87%. The high price target for KROS is $100.00 and the low price target for KROS is $37.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Keros Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.00, Keros Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 9.9% from its current price of $70.99. Keros Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Keros Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

In the past three months, Keros Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,000,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 58.38% of the stock of Keros Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS



Earnings for Keros Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.14) to ($2.55) per share.

