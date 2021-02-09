Earnings results for KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21.

KT last released its earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company earned $5.05 billion during the quarter. KT has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. KT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on KT (NYSE:KT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KT in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for KT.

Dividend Strength: KT (NYSE:KT)

KT pays a meaningful dividend of 3.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of KT is 34.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: KT (NYSE:KT)

In the past three months, KT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of KT is held by insiders. Only 26.15% of the stock of KT is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of KT (NYSE:KT



The P/E ratio of KT is 9.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.17. The P/E ratio of KT is 9.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 94.81. KT has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

