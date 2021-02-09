Earnings results for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8399999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1400000000000001.

LCI Industries last announced its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LCI Industries has generated $5.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. LCI Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LCI Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.22%. The high price target for LCII is $140.00 and the low price target for LCII is $86.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. LCI Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of LCI Industries is 51.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, LCI Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.21% next year. This indicates that LCI Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

In the past three months, LCI Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,560,575.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of LCI Industries is held by insiders. 92.53% of the stock of LCI Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII



Earnings for LCI Industries are expected to grow by 34.17% in the coming year, from $6.35 to $8.52 per share. The P/E ratio of LCI Industries is 27.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of LCI Industries is 27.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 79.45. LCI Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

