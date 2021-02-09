Earnings results for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.09.

Lyft last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lyft has generated ($9.90) earnings per share over the last year. Lyft has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

31 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lyft in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.69%. The high price target for LYFT is $70.00 and the low price target for LYFT is $28.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lyft does not currently pay a dividend. Lyft does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Lyft insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $43,358,196.00 in company stock. Only 22.86% of the stock of Lyft is held by insiders. 71.33% of the stock of Lyft is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Lyft are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.68) to ($3.11) per share. The P/E ratio of Lyft is -9.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lyft is -9.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lyft has a P/B Ratio of 5.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

