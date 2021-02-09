Earnings results for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Malibu Boats last released its quarterly earnings results on November 11th, 2020. The reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company earned $181 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Malibu Boats has generated $3.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. Malibu Boats has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Malibu Boats in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.13%. The high price target for MBUU is $86.00 and the low price target for MBUU is $62.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Malibu Boats has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.86, Malibu Boats has a forecasted downside of 6.1% from its current price of $78.68. Malibu Boats has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats does not currently pay a dividend. Malibu Boats does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

In the past three months, Malibu Boats insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.74% of the stock of Malibu Boats is held by insiders. 97.47% of the stock of Malibu Boats is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU



Earnings for Malibu Boats are expected to grow by 17.82% in the coming year, from $5.05 to $5.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Malibu Boats is 24.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Malibu Boats is 24.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.09. Malibu Boats has a P/B Ratio of 6.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here