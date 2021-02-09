Earnings results for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.2800000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.09.

Analyst Opinion on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Martin Marietta Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $262.73, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.69%. The high price target for MLM is $360.00 and the low price target for MLM is $129.00. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Martin Marietta Materials has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.48, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $262.73, Martin Marietta Materials has a forecasted downside of 12.7% from its current price of $300.91. Martin Marietta Materials has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend yield of 0.77%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Martin Marietta Materials has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Martin Marietta Materials is 23.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Martin Marietta Materials will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.82% next year. This indicates that Martin Marietta Materials will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

In the past three months, Martin Marietta Materials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,747,499.00 in company stock. Only 0.73% of the stock of Martin Marietta Materials is held by insiders. 97.77% of the stock of Martin Marietta Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM



Earnings for Martin Marietta Materials are expected to decrease by -2.88% in the coming year, from $10.76 to $10.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Martin Marietta Materials is 28.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of Martin Marietta Materials is 28.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.34. Martin Marietta Materials has a PEG Ratio of 5.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Martin Marietta Materials has a P/B Ratio of 3.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

