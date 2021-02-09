Earnings results for Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Analyst Opinion on Masco (NYSE:MAS)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Masco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.57%. The high price target for MAS is $71.00 and the low price target for MAS is $41.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Masco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.81, Masco has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $57.33. Masco has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Masco has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Masco is 24.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Masco will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.28% next year. This indicates that Masco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Masco (NYSE:MAS)

In the past three months, Masco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,140,283.00 in company stock. Only 1.23% of the stock of Masco is held by insiders. 90.93% of the stock of Masco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Masco (NYSE:MAS



Earnings for Masco are expected to grow by 5.54% in the coming year, from $3.07 to $3.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Masco is 10.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of Masco is 10.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.34. Masco has a PEG Ratio of 1.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

