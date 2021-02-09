Earnings results for Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mattel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.72%. The high price target for MAT is $18.00 and the low price target for MAT is $8.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mattel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.27, Mattel has a forecasted downside of 22.7% from its current price of $18.46. Mattel has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel does not currently pay a dividend. Mattel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

In the past three months, Mattel insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Mattel is held by insiders. 97.70% of the stock of Mattel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT



Earnings for Mattel are expected to grow by 32.43% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Mattel is -1,846.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mattel is -1,846.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mattel has a P/B Ratio of 13.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

