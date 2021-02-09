Earnings results for Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Mesa Air Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 9th, 2020. The reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $108 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.95 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mesa Air Group has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Mesa Air Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mesa Air Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.28%. The high price target for MESA is $10.00 and the low price target for MESA is $2.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group does not currently pay a dividend. Mesa Air Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

In the past three months, Mesa Air Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $278,187.00 in company stock. Only 4.42% of the stock of Mesa Air Group is held by insiders. 61.61% of the stock of Mesa Air Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA



Earnings for Mesa Air Group are expected to grow by 181.08% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Mesa Air Group is 9.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of Mesa Air Group is 9.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 23.23. Mesa Air Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

