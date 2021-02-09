Earnings results for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Model N last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm earned $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Model N has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year. Model N has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Model N (NYSE:MODN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Model N in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.69%. The high price target for MODN is $41.00 and the low price target for MODN is $33.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N does not currently pay a dividend. Model N does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Model N (NYSE:MODN)

In the past three months, Model N insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,290,010.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Model N is held by insiders. 93.37% of the stock of Model N is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Model N (NYSE:MODN



Earnings for Model N are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Model N is -96.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Model N is -96.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Model N has a P/B Ratio of 11.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

