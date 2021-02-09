Earnings results for Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Motorcar Parts of America last announced its earnings data on November 14th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The business earned $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. Motorcar Parts of America has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.4. Motorcar Parts of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Motorcar Parts of America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.58%. The high price target for MPAA is $28.00 and the low price target for MPAA is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Motorcar Parts of America has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Motorcar Parts of America has a forecasted downside of 12.6% from its current price of $26.31. Motorcar Parts of America has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America does not currently pay a dividend. Motorcar Parts of America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

In the past three months, Motorcar Parts of America insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $45,396.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of Motorcar Parts of America is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA



Earnings for Motorcar Parts of America are expected to grow by 20.99% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Motorcar Parts of America is 175.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Motorcar Parts of America is 175.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 79.45. Motorcar Parts of America has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here