Earnings results for NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

Analyst Opinion on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NCR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.14%. The high price target for NCR is $49.00 and the low price target for NCR is $27.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NCR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.88, NCR has a forecasted downside of 2.1% from its current price of $37.68. NCR has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR does not currently pay a dividend. NCR does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NCR (NYSE:NCR)

In the past three months, NCR insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of NCR is held by insiders. 88.30% of the stock of NCR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NCR (NYSE:NCR



Earnings for NCR are expected to grow by 43.86% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $2.46 per share. The P/E ratio of NCR is 11.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.17. The P/E ratio of NCR is 11.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 94.81. NCR has a P/B Ratio of 4.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

