Earnings results for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Analyst Opinion on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Residential Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.22%. The high price target for NRZ is $20.00 and the low price target for NRZ is $9.50. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. New Residential Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of New Residential Investment is 36.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, New Residential Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.56% next year. This indicates that New Residential Investment will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

In the past three months, New Residential Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of New Residential Investment is held by insiders. 46.54% of the stock of New Residential Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ



Earnings for New Residential Investment are expected to decrease by -1.37% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of New Residential Investment is -3.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New Residential Investment is -3.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New Residential Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

