NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

NGL Energy Partners last announced its earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NGL Energy Partners has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. NGL Energy Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NGL Energy Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.36%. The high price target for NGL is $7.00 and the low price target for NGL is $2.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NGL Energy Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.57, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.92, NGL Energy Partners has a forecasted upside of 48.4% from its current price of $2.64. NGL Energy Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

NGL Energy Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 15.04%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. NGL Energy Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of NGL Energy Partners is 65.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

In the past three months, NGL Energy Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.62% of the stock of NGL Energy Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for NGL Energy Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.70) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of NGL Energy Partners is -1.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NGL Energy Partners is -1.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NGL Energy Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.24. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

