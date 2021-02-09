Earnings results for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Analyst Opinion on nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for nVent Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.01%. The high price target for NVT is $31.00 and the low price target for NVT is $22.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric pays a meaningful dividend of 2.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. nVent Electric has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of nVent Electric is 39.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, nVent Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.42% next year. This indicates that nVent Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

In the past three months, nVent Electric insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $92,950.00 in company stock. Only 1.79% of the stock of nVent Electric is held by insiders. 85.88% of the stock of nVent Electric is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT



Earnings for nVent Electric are expected to grow by 13.42% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.69 per share. The P/E ratio of nVent Electric is -83.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of nVent Electric is -83.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. nVent Electric has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

