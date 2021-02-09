Earnings results for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Analyst Opinion on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for O-I Glass in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.59%. The high price target for OI is $15.00 and the low price target for OI is $7.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass does not currently pay a dividend. O-I Glass does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

In the past three months, O-I Glass insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.23% of the stock of O-I Glass is held by insiders. 89.85% of the stock of O-I Glass is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI



Earnings for O-I Glass are expected to grow by 39.32% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of O-I Glass is 7.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of O-I Glass is 7.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.44. O-I Glass has a P/B Ratio of 3.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

