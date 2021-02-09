Earnings results for Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13.

Open Lending last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Open Lending has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Open Lending has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Open Lending in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.20%. The high price target for LPRO is $55.00 and the low price target for LPRO is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Open Lending has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.40, Open Lending has a forecasted downside of 8.2% from its current price of $41.83. Open Lending has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending does not currently pay a dividend. Open Lending does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

In the past three months, Open Lending insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $260,990,796.00 in company stock. Only 20.00% of the stock of Open Lending is held by insiders. Only 33.48% of the stock of Open Lending is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO



Earnings for Open Lending are expected to grow by 132.35% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.79 per share. Open Lending has a P/B Ratio of 64.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here