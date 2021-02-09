Earnings results for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm earned $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.94%. The high price target for PFLT is $10.50 and the low price target for PFLT is $10.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a forecasted downside of 10.9% from its current price of $11.79. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.74%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is 101.79%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 105.56% in the coming year. This indicates that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

In the past three months, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $267,079.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is held by insiders. Only 29.29% of the stock of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT



Earnings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital are expected to remain at $1.08 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is 25.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is 25.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

