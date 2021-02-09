Earnings results for PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

PennantPark Investment last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business earned $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. PennantPark Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PennantPark Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.66%. The high price target for PNNT is $5.25 and the low price target for PNNT is $4.75. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PennantPark Investment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, PennantPark Investment has a forecasted downside of 11.7% from its current price of $5.66. PennantPark Investment has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.42%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PennantPark Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PennantPark Investment is 78.69%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, PennantPark Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 85.71% in the coming year. This indicates that PennantPark Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

In the past three months, PennantPark Investment insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $42,420.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of PennantPark Investment is held by insiders. Only 29.94% of the stock of PennantPark Investment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT



Earnings for PennantPark Investment are expected to grow by 3.70% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of PennantPark Investment is -23.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PennantPark Investment is -23.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PennantPark Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here