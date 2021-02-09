Earnings results for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Analyst Opinion on Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Perion Network in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.77%. The high price target for PERI is $18.00 and the low price target for PERI is $10.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Perion Network has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network does not currently pay a dividend. Perion Network does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

In the past three months, Perion Network insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.26% of the stock of Perion Network is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI



Earnings for Perion Network are expected to grow by 28.57% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Perion Network is 79.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.19. The P/E ratio of Perion Network is 79.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 94.89. Perion Network has a PEG Ratio of 3.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Perion Network has a P/B Ratio of 3.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

