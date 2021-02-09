Earnings results for Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is estimated to report earnings on 02/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52.

Prelude Therapeutics last released its earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $4.82. Prelude Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Prelude Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prelude Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 51.81%. The high price target for PRLD is $47.00 and the low price target for PRLD is $37.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Prelude Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.33, Prelude Therapeutics has a forecasted downside of 51.8% from its current price of $85.78. Prelude Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Prelude Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

In the past three months, Prelude Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 76.21% of the stock of Prelude Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD



Earnings for Prelude Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.02) to ($2.10) per share.

More latest stories: here