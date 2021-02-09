Earnings results for Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.22.

Primerica last issued its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The firm earned $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Its revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Primerica has generated $8.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Primerica has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Primerica in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $156.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.08%. The high price target for PRI is $165.00 and the low price target for PRI is $145.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Primerica has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $156.00, Primerica has a forecasted upside of 4.1% from its current price of $149.88. Primerica has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica has a dividend yield of 1.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Primerica does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Primerica is 18.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Primerica will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.77% next year. This indicates that Primerica will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

In the past three months, Primerica insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $669,300.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Primerica is held by insiders. 89.00% of the stock of Primerica is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Primerica (NYSE:PRI



Earnings for Primerica are expected to grow by 10.74% in the coming year, from $9.78 to $10.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Primerica is 16.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.18. The P/E ratio of Primerica is 16.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. Primerica has a P/B Ratio of 3.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

