Earnings results for Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Prospect Capital last released its earnings results on November 14th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business earned $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Prospect Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prospect Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.04%. The high price target for PSEC is $4.50 and the low price target for PSEC is $4.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Prospect Capital has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, Prospect Capital has a forecasted downside of 33.0% from its current price of $6.72. Prospect Capital has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.53%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Prospect Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Prospect Capital is 100.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Prospect Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 98.63% in the coming year. This indicates that Prospect Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

In the past three months, Prospect Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.80% of the stock of Prospect Capital is held by insiders. Only 10.26% of the stock of Prospect Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC



Earnings for Prospect Capital are expected to grow by 10.61% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Prospect Capital is 19.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.17. The P/E ratio of Prospect Capital is 19.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. Prospect Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here